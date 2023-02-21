Steelers CB William Jackson III prepares for life after the NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback William Jackson III and his fiance have opened the Escape Sap in Cypress, Texas. Jackson is planning ahead for life after football by setting up a family business close to home. Jackson is from Houston, just 30 miles south.

Jackson may need that business sooner rather than later. The Steelers traded for Jackson at the deadline last season in a deal with the Washington Commanders. This happened on November 1 and just 11 days later having never appeared in a game was placed on IR for a back issue and never played a snap for the Steelers.

Now, heading into the offseason, Jackson is a prime candidate to be a salary-cap casualty. Jackson has a massive $12.187 million cap number for 2023 but the Steelers could save it all if they release him prior to June 1.

