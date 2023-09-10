Steelers CB Patrick Peterson words come back to haunt him

There’s always a risk that comes with showing swagger in predicting something will happen on a national stage such as the NFL that it’ll come back to haunt you.

That’s exactly what happened to Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Patrick Peterson.

Though he had never played a game in a Steelers uniform, he forecasted an interception of 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. “When I get my pick Sunday, we’ll talk about it,” Peterson said on his All Things Covered podcast with ex-Steeler Bryant McFadden. “There is some tell signs out there that tells us what plays we’re gonna get from those guys in certain situations.”

"When I get my pick Sunday, we'll talk about it" Patrick Peterson is confident his film study will lead to success when the Steelers face the 49ers on Sunday. #HereWeGo Full preview 👇https://t.co/QBDaNy9982 pic.twitter.com/dKuOLKd67N — All Things Covered (@ATCoveredPod) September 8, 2023

So much for that. He might want to be the better man and eat his words after giving up two scores and 129 yards to receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Peterson brushed it off. “I had two opportunities to get two picks, I just didn’t grab it in,” he told TribLive’s Tim Benz of the “tells” he was so confident about.

In his first game after recovering from an elbow injury that cut his rookie season short, the defense allowed 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy to pass the ball with ease. He went 19-of-29 for 220 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Peterson’s prediction came far from true.

