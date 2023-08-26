Steelers CB Patrick Peterson understands perfectly why he played in the preseason

For a lot of NFL veterans, the preseason doesn’t mean much. Many vets, especially very good ones, don’t see much of the field. This wasn’t the case for the Pittsburgh Steelers and cornerback Patrick Peterson.

After Thursday night’s 24-0 preseason win over the Atlanta Falcons, Peterson expanded on this and said he understands why head coach Mike Tomlin asked his veterans to play more.

For Tomlin, it is all about making sure a team full of new faces is on the same page and has their communication lined out before the start of the regular season. Tomlin preaches the importance of communication constantly during training camp and we have all seen just how much damage poor communication can mean to this defense.

With the preseason wrapped up early, Pittsburgh now has just over two weeks before they kick off the regular season against the San Francisco 49ers. Peterson came to the Steelers this year as a free agent but the way he has taken charge in the secondary and mentored the younger, players, it feels like he’s been around forever.

