Steelers CB Patrick Peterson says he won’t shut out rookie Joey Porter Jr.

There was no better scenario for rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. than to be selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh was able to land Porter without spending their first-round pick which was a big win for them and Porter lands with a team he has a long history with and a near-perfect fit for his skills.

Another huge plus for Porter is that the Steelers signed future Hall of Fame cornerback Patrick Peterson in the offseason and Porter has a chance to learn from him. A chance Peterson is more than willing to give him.

Peterson talked about this on his podcast All Things Covered that he does with former Steelers cornerback Bryant McFadden. He can’t understand why a veteran wouldn’t provide for a rookie.

We’ve got so much information that these guys haven’t seen. Why would we wanna keep that from them? Why would we wanna hinder their career on maybe something that we can give them?

During the podcast, Peterson referenced how it rubbed him the wrong way how Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill refused to help Malik Willis last season when Willis was a rookie.

Porter isn’t the only rookie who can benefit from Peterson’s experience and wisdom. Pittsburgh also drafted Cory Trice Jr. in 2023 and he and Porter could be the future of the positional unit for the Steelers. Having Peterson around for a couple of seasons to help make this transition happen, Pittsburgh will be set for years.

