Steelers CB Patrick Peterson says Joey Porter Jr. can be better than him

With each passing day, the signing of cornerback Patrick Peterson looks like an even smarter signing by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Peterson has come in as a replacement for Cameron Sutton but is much more than that. Peterson is also serving as a mentor for rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. as he kicks off what Peterson believes is going to be an impressive career.

Peterson went so far as to say he believes that Porter has the skills and intangibles to be better than him. This is something you rarely hear a veteran say with it comes to a rookie so you have to respect Peterson’s willingness to put that out there. He admits this isn’t something you often hear but he was clear in Porter’s potential.

Porter was the Steelers first second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. With Peterson working with him this could prove to be one of the better tandems in the AFC sooner rather than later. Porters’s size and athleticism are NFL caliber and he’s displayed an impressive football IQ.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire