Steelers CB Patrick Peterson has pulse of fans after Bengals win

Gone are the days of the Pittsburgh Steelers manhandling their opponents, wracking up 30+ points and winning in convincing fashion. For most of their wins over the last three seasons, fans have been watching the Steelers hang on by a thread in their victories.

Pittsburgh’s 20-16 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday was no different. But it was a dub nonetheless, and that’s all that matters in the end.

Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson knows how fans feel. “I know we gave a lot of people a heart attack, but we did that s–t,” he said in an Instagram video.

Fans have grown accustomed to weekly heart attacks as the Steelers fight tooth and nail only to win by a narrow margin.

But December is coming, a month in which the franchise is historically in the top 10 of the league. Since 2013, the Steelers are 29-15 in the most critical month of the NFL season schedule.

They return to Acrisure (or Heinz Field as Kenny Pickett and many fans still call it) Sunday to take on Kyler Murray and the 2-10 Arizona Cardinals. This game should be where the Steelers destroy the Cardinals and leave them licking their wounds.

But they won’t. It’ll be another close one with fans sweating it out until the end.

