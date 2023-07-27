New Steelers CB Patrick Peterson focused on preparation

One of the biggest additions of the offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers was cornerback Patrick Peterson. After losing Cameron Sutton to free agency, Pittsburgh wasted no time in bringing in the future Hall of Famer to not only take over a starting spot in the secondary but to provide leadership to this young group.

Peterson arrived at Steelers training camp on Wednesday and seemed excited to get to work and focused on preparing for the upcoming season.

“When you have aspirations about being a world champion, this time of the year is valuable,” Peterson said. “We want to make sure we are turning over every stone, dialed into every situation in camp so we are prepared when those situations appear in season.”

Peterson brings a very different persona to the secondary over Sutton. With rookies Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr. in the fold, Peterson’s leadership and experience are going to be tremendous assets this season.

More Steelers Wire News!

Najee Harris could be setting himself up for future issues with the Steelers

Steelers LB T.J. Watt laments playoff drought: 'It’s been too long'

Former Steeler calls Browns RB Nick Chubb a 'football thirst trap'

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire