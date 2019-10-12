Steelers CB Nelson out with groin injury vs. Chargers

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steve Nelson has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Chargers in Los Angeles and will not travel with the team.

Nelson suffered a groin injury during last week's 26-23 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens and was a limited participant in practice all week.

The Steelers initially listed Nelson as questionable on Friday, but downgraded him to out on Saturday morning.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 26-year-old Nelson, a third-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2015 draft, had started all five games for Pittsburgh so far this season and recorded 21 tackles (16 solo) and two passes defensed.

With Nelson out, Pittsburgh will turn to former first-round pick Artie Burns to start. Burns, 24, has played just two defensive snaps for the Steelers this season.

--Field Level Media