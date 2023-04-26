Steelers go CB in new mock draft after run on offensive linemen

By the time the Pittsburgh Steelers go on the clock in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, the decision of what position to address might already be made for them. This is the scenario in NFL Network analyst Charles Davis’ latest mock draft does.

In this scenario, a run on the four top offensive tackles before Pittsburgh goes on the clock dictates that won’t be the top pick. Instead, Davis pivots and opts for the legacy pick of former Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

If Pittsburgh does go with Porter, they are getting a player capable of being that No. 1 cornerback the Steelers are going to need in a season or two. His film is rock solid and putting aside a lack of interceptions, there isn’t much to dislike about the pick.

The Steelers do pass on two elite edge rushers in Nolan Smith and Myles Murphy to take Porter but this edge class is loaded so the Steelers should be able to come back around at picks 32 and 49 and find an edge and offensive tackle to round out a near-perfect two days.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire