Steelers CB Mike Hilton OUT vs Titans





When the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Tennessee Titans this weekend they will do it without two of their best defensive players. We already knew the Steelers would be without linebacker Devin Bush who is done for the season with a torn ACL.

Now, based on the practice report on Friday, Pittsburgh will be down another star defender. Cornerback Mike Hilton has been ruled out for Sunday’s game with an injured shoulder.

Hilton is the do-it-all defensive back on the Steelers roster as he can do everything from covering tight ends and backs to setting the edge against the run and blitzing the quarterback.

Hilton will be replaced in the lineup by Cameron Sutton. Sutton is a strong cover cornerback but doesn’t provide the Steelers defense with the same level of versatility. Just as they will with Bush’s replacement, replacing Hilton could require a rotation of players depending on the circumstance.

Related