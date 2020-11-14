The Masters:

Masters leaderboard: Tiger, field on the course on moving day at Augusta National

Steelers CB Mike Hilton not expected to play vs Bengals

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read

The shoulder injury that has plagued Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton looks to be keeping him out of this week’s game with the Cincinnati Bengals. According to ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, Hilton, who is listed as questionable on the Steelers injury report isn’t expected to play.

Pittsburgh has learned to live life without Hilton over the last few weeks but his absence is less than ideal. Cameron Sutton is a solid replacement but doesn’t offer nearly the same amount of versatility that Hilton does. Hilton is a great slot cornerback whos isn’t shy about blitzing and stuffing the run. Hilton’s absence has had a hand in why Pittsburgh has played so much more zone than usual in recent weeks.

This injury is problematic for Hilton as well as he prepares to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. It doesn’t bode well for his value that he’s missed half of the season.

List

Behind enemy lines: 5 questions with Bengals Wire

Latest Stories

  • Masters 2020 third round: live score updates and leaderboard latest

    Oliver Brown: Rory McIlroy's lack of filter makes watching him a joy - whether in triumph or toil Why are swings more divergent in modern golf? The Masters contenders hoping to end their wait for a first green jacket Full leaderboard

  • The Masters 2020 live leaderboard, scores and updates

    Follow all the action from Augusta National as Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and the world’s best battle it out for the Green Jacket

  • Coole Cody maintains early lead to win Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham

    Coole Cody, a 10-1 shot trained in Wales by Evan Williams, landed the first major handicap chase of the jump season when he made most of the running to win the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham. The plan had been to get out a lead off Siruh Du Lac but he over-jumped the first and unshipped his jockey leaving Coole Cody in a share of the lead with Simply The Betts. But the winner jumped to the front at the third and was never headed thereafter returning with a spotlessly white sheepskin noseband. He even recovered from a potentially race-ending slip on landing over the fourth which had jockey Tom O’Brien perched momentarily on his ears. He was not entirely convincing at the third last either but, again, it did not stop him. However turning for home a number of rivals appeared to be ganging up on him but Saint Sonnet and last year’s winner Happy Diva both fell at the second last. Others were still closing on him going to the last but he galloped on resolutely up the hill to won by three and a quarter lengths going away from perennial bridesmaid Spiritofthegames, the favourite Al Dancer in third. Williams was delighted. “He got a bit lucky with loose horses helping him at the right times,” he said. “It was rough out there. He can be funny (character) but he’s good when he gets the bit between his teeth. “If there’s a choice between the hard way and the easy way he’s one of those horses which would always do it the hard way. If he was human he’d go to the pub for a fight rather than staying at home in front of the fire with his slippers on! I don’t care what he does next – he’s won a Paddy Power.” It was a welcome high profile winner for O’Brien, 33, second jockey to Philip Hobbs behind Richard Johnson for what seems like a lifetime. “It was a bit greasy where they hadn’t raced and I thought he was going down at the fourth,” he said. “He’s relatively unexposed over fences and it was the light weight which allowed him to do it. He got into a rhythm and I was always able to fill him up at the right times. “To be honest I thought he was an each-way shot at best with Simply the Betts, Siruh du Luc, Mister Fisher and a few of those others in there. It looked a hot race but I knew we didn’t have much weight. It’s come at the right time for me – it’s been a bit quiet at the moment.” Colin Tizzard has endured not only horses out of form but bad luck this season. However, finally, his fortune appeared to change in the From The Horse’s Mouth Novice Chase won by his Eldorado Allen. The six-year-old appeared to still have a bit to do behind the other grey in the race, Gumball, who had jumped from fence to fence out in front. He was still three lengths clear when he put down on Richard Johnson when he capsized at the second last gifting a 19 length win to Robbie Power on Tizzard’s 13-2 shot. “He was a very good hurdler,” said Tizzard. “He didn’t lose anything over the fences even when he got in close. He’s probably the best two miler we’ve had go chasing. He’ll need a run in a month’s time so we’ll look at the Henry VIII at Sandown.” Commenting on his change in fortune he added: “That’s (luck) is what this game is all about.” That is a sentiment with which Williams will also concur. On another day he could just as easily have been catching a loose Coole Cody at the end of the first circuit.

  • Kirk Ferentz used Iowa's 3 timeouts in the final seconds of a blowout for the best possible reason: Spite

    Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck called a timeout with 19 seconds left in a 35-0 game. So the Iowa coach called three in return.

  • Jack Nicklaus criticises Augusta after low-scoring day one at The Masters

    The 18-time major winner was upset that the greens were not responsive following heavy rain

  • Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player demand action to curb striking distance at Augusta

    After hitting the opening ceremonial drives at Augusta on the first day of the 84th Masters, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player used their legendary status to demand action from the game’s governing bodies to stop the ball going so far. In an impassioned set of pleas that will surely make the R & A and US Golf Association sit up and take notice as the distance issue intensifies, Player expressed his fears that unless something was done, pros would be hitting 500-yard drives. Nicklaus is adamant that the R & A and USGA will soon introduce a reined-back ball, although claims not to know the specifics. The next stage of the R & A’s and USGA’s Distance Insights Project has been delayed until March, due to the pandemic, but they are then expected to speed up the process. Fred Ridley, the Augusta chairman, said on Wednesday: “We are hopeful with the studies that have been ongoing for some time that we’re coming close to a call to action.” Nicklaus concurred. “I believe they probably would have brought it back this year if it wasn’t for Covid, or at least they would have thought about it or got serious about bringing it back,” he said. “Both the USGA and the R & A said they’re serious about it. They have to make some changes with it, otherwise all the old golf courses, all the strategy and everything else that you’ve had on golf courses, is gone. It doesn’t make any sense whatsoever.” Player went further, painting an almost apocalyptic picture. “This is something Jack and I have been advocating for I don’t know how long,” he said. “They’ve got to cut the ball back, and they will. Otherwise they’re going to drive this first green at Augusta. In fact, [Bryson] DeChambeau, if it was not this wet weather, if it was firm, he’d drive it on the green, and take a three-wood and put it on the third green. “We’re seeing things we never thought of, and we’re in our infancy. You’ve got players coming along that will carry the ball past where DeChambeau ends up now. I said 20, 25 years ago that players would be hitting the ball 400 yards, and I was scoffed at. Now I don’t know how far the ball can go, I don’t know what the limit may be, but don’t be surprised if you see them hit it 500 yards because these guys are so big and so strong, it’s frightening.” The big obstacle is the threat of litigation from the equipment-makers. “Bifurcation” was thought to be the favoured option, with the R & A and USGA jointly publishing a survey hinting that the notion of different rules for the amateur and professional games is on the table. “No, they’ll change it for everybody,” Nicklaus said. “They don’t want to bifurcate golf balls. I don’t know what they’re developing, but my guess it’s a ball that the faster the club-head speed, the progression is less as you go down. If you swing at 125 miles an hour, you’ll be limited to this distance. If you swing at 100 miles an hour, you won’t lose as much distance. If you go to 90, you won’t lose hardly any distance.” Nicklaus was also asked about the American election, but declined to talk about it. Nicklaus gave President Trump a ringing endorsement a few weeks ago, advising fellow Americans to vote for him over Joe Biden. However, when asked if Trump should now accept defeat graciously, Nicklaus replied: “I think I’ve said enough about that. I don’t think this is the place for politics.”

  • Packers legend Hornung dies at 84

    Green Bay Packers legend, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Heisman Trophy winner Paul Hornung died Thursday in his hometown of Louisville, Ky., after a long battle with dementia. Known as "The Golden Boy," Hornung was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1957 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, where he won the 1956 Heisman. The Packers later released a statement from team president/CEO Mark Murphy.

  • DeMar DeRozan on Lakers’ trade rumors: “You always want to be wanted”

    DeRozan grew up dreaming of playing for the Lakers.

  • The Masters: Tee times, TV and streaming info for Saturday's action at Augusta National

    Tee times, TV and streaming information for Saturday's Masters action at Augusta National Golf Course.

  • A spotter found Bryson DeChambeau's lost ball, and then gave it to him

    Bryson DeChambeau lost his ball on the third hole Friday, and then a spotter threw him "for a loop" by finding it and giving it to him a hole later.

  • How John Lynch, 49ers feel about Jimmy Garoppolo, 'elephant in room'

    John Lynch is aware of the questions surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the 49ers.

  • Morning charges for Tiger, Rahm as 84th Masters resumes

    Defending champion Tiger Woods was set for a morning test at Amen Corner while second-ranked Jon Rahm chased the leaders as the darkness-halted second round of the Masters resumed Saturday.

  • Rory McIlroy reveals he was given ‘colourful’ pep talk before second-round 66

    McIlroy’s opening 75 was his worst in 12 Masters appearances and left him battling to make the cut, but he bounced back with a second round of 66.

  • 7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren shines in win over Emoni Bates

    Basketball fans got a treat Thursday evening when the No. 1 junior in the country squared off with the No. 1 senior in the country.

  • What Is Wrong With U-M, Harbaugh? Davis Herbstreit Give Their Takes

    Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit attempt to diagnose Michigan's problems, and discuss Jim Harbaugh's tenure as well.

  • Someone wagered $99,000 on the Packers to beat the Jaguars, at -1100 odds

    The Packers seem to be a sure thing this weekend. At least one bettor thinks so. According to David Purdum of ESPN.com, someone placed a $99,000 wager on the Packers to beat the Jaguars with the William Hill sports book in Nevada. At odds of -1100, the bet will pay a mere $9,000 if the [more]

  • NFL coordinator calls Carson Wentz 'atrocious', rips Eagles' coaching hierarchy

    It's no secret that the Eagles' first eight games were ugly, and the team's standing around the league is not looking too great. By Adam Hermann

  • Frank Reich on Al-Quadin Muhammad ejection: We don’t condone that

    Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad was ejected late in Thursday night’s win over the Titans, and coach Frank Reich said that although he didn’t see exactly what happened, he takes it seriously. Muhammad punched Titans tackle Ty Sambrailo in the closing minutes, after the game was essentially over. “I asked the official afterwards about the [more]

  • Giannis Antetokunmpo on if he'll sign extension with Bucks: 'It depends on what decisions they make'

    The Greek Freak knows what he wants to see from the Bucks.

  • 5 of the most intriguing prospects in 2020 NBA draft

    From a big man with game-changing potential on both ends of the floor to a guard with a chip on his shoulder, Sean Kane highlights five intriguing prospects in this NBA draft.