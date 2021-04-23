Steelers CB Justin Layne arrested in Ohio

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
According to multiple reports, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne was arrested and is in jail in Lake Co, Ohio for speeding, driving under a suspension as well as a firearm charge.

The Steelers drafted Layne in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. Layne played in all 16 games last season and is in line to play a much more significant role in the Steelers defense in 2021.

