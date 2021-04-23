Steelers CB Justin Layne arrested in Ohio

Steelers CB Justin Layne is in jail in Lake Co, Ohio.

Charges: firearm in vehicle, driving under suspension. pic.twitter.com/eJhxa3sL7z — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) April 23, 2021

According to multiple reports, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne was arrested and is in jail in Lake Co, Ohio for speeding, driving under a suspension as well as a firearm charge.

The Steelers drafted Layne in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. Layne played in all 16 games last season and is in line to play a much more significant role in the Steelers defense in 2021.

