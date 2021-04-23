Steelers CB Justin Layne arrested after Friday morning traffic stop

Steelers cornerback Justin Layne was arrested in Lake County, Ohio early on Friday morning.

Multiple news outlets report that Layne was arrested after a traffic stop and booked at 3 a.m. He has been charged with driving under suspension, a speed limit violation, and having a firearm in his vehicle.

Layne is due to make his first court later on Friday morning.

Layne was a 2019 third-round pick by the Steelers. He has 25 tackles in 26 appearances with the team over the last two seasons.

Layne is subject to possible discipline from the league under the Personal Conduct Policy as a result of the arrest.

