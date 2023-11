On Sunday, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. proved once again he is one of the best rookie cornerbacks in the NFL this season. Porter has been lined up against the opposition’s best cornerback the last five games and the results speak for themselves. Here’s how Porter has fared against some of the top receivers in the NFL.

Los Angeles Rams WR Puka Nacua: 1 reception, 22 yards, no TDs

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Raiders WR Davante Adams: 1 reception, 12 yards, no TDs

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley: 2 receptions, 20 yards, no TDs

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Titans WR Deandre Hopkins: 1 reception, 17 yards, no TDs

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Bengals WR Jamar Chase: 2 receptions, 36 yards, no TDs

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire