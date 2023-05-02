Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. to wear No. 24

NFL analyst Dave Dameshek had former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor on his Minus Three Podcast this week. Taylor said on the podcast that new Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. will wear No. 24.

This is a tribute to Taylor who is currently a scout for the team after spending all 12 NFL seasons with the Steelers. Taylor played with Joey Porter Sr. and they remain friends.

The Steelers selected Porter Jr. with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. He is a legacy pick and hopes to have the level of success his dad had during his 12 seasons, seven of which were with Pittsburgh.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire