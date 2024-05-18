Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. rips on Commanders: ‘That name is trash’

Trash talk is the name of the game for NFL cornerbacks. Other than wide receivers, there’s no positional unit that can talk like cornerbacks can. This was on full display with Pittsburgh Steelers Joey Porter Jr. and Washington Commanders Emmanuel Forbes went on Instagram Live and starting throwing barbs back and forth.

But Porter definitely won the battle.

“That name is trash, Porter said. “Commanders sounds like an XFL name.”

The Washington franchise has been through its share of turmoil over its team name over the past several seasons so this one probably stings a little more. The Steelers and Commanders will square off in Washington in Week 10 so these two continue their banter then.

Forbes and Porter Jr. were both selected in the 2023 NFL draft. Forbes went No. 16 overall and Porter went No. 32. Porter outplayed Forbes all season and ended up one of the best rookies in the NFL. Forbes might not even be in the starting lineup to start the 2024 season while Porter has quickly established himself as one of the better cornerbacks in the AFC.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire