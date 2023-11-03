Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. had 1 request for Mike Tomlin

Joey “Penalties” Porter made a big statement in his first NFL start last night. The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie covered veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins for most of the game and, despite penalties, was pretty darn stellar at it. On 11 targets, Hopkins was held to just 60 yards and four receptions. The Atlanta Falcons, boasting one of the best secondaries in the league, gave up 130 yards and three touchdowns in Week 8.

Porter personally asked Mike Tomlin to shadow the three-time All-Pro, and his wish was granted. “On Tuesday, I went to Coach T and told him, ‘I want 10,’” Porter told reporters after the win. “That’s what I was looking for. I don’t really hide from nothing. I said, ‘That’s the matchup I want, that’s the matchup I need.”

“Definitely a ticky-tac call, but it’s DHop, so he’s always physical on the top of his route,” Porter said. “You kinda gotta play that game with him, and sometimes you’re not gonna get it, sometimes you are.”

He got it last night with John Hussey‘s flag-happy crew. There were 20 penalties between the Steelers and Titans — four (one offset the other and was declined) were on Porter, each for first downs. His final penalty was on a critical fourth down, which extended the drive and could’ve won Tennessee the game.

Porter is a handsy player, dating back to his days at Penn State. But he’s quickly proving to be a shutdown corner, and that’s all that matters in the scheme of things.

