Will Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. sign his contract before training camp?
With less than three weeks to the start of training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers have all of their 2023 rookie class signed except for second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. Porter was the No. 32 overall pick and one of two second-round picks for the Steelers. Pittsburgh already signed defensive tackle Keeanu Benton to his rookie deal.
There are still quite a few rookies across the NFL unsigned but with Porter the only Steelers rookie without a contract and given his unusual circumstances, you have to wonder if the two sides will get a deal done before July 26.
The reason Porter’s contract is a bit more complicated is because while Porter is technically a second-round pick, he was the No. 32 overall pick. In any other draft, being selected No. 32 overall means you are a first-round pick. Due to a forfeited first-round pick in 2023, there were only 31 picks on the first day. I’m sure the hangup has to do with the gray area between paying Porter as a first-round pick based on draft placement and paying him as a second-round pick based on the round he was technically taken in.
