Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. set historical mark as a rookie

The demands on rookies in the NFL seem to go up significantly every year. Thankfully it seems as if rookies get to the league more prepared than ever before. Last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers got themselves a great one in cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Technically a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, Porter ended up playing in all 17 games with 11 starts. On the season, Porter played 807 defensive snaps and did something no other rookie had ever done before. Porter only allowed 24 receptions, best of all time among rookie cornerbacks with at least 800 snaps.

Here’s how the top seven break down:

1) Joey Porter Jr.: 24

2) Sauce Gardner: 33

3) Marshon Lattimore: 36

4) Jaylon Johnson: 41

5) Pat Surtain II: 49

6) Jaire Alexander: 51

7) Jalen Ramsey: 54

Porter was the best rookie cornerback in the NFL last season. Porter took it very personally when he slid and saw four cornerbacks go ahead of him. But everything worked out perfectly as Porter was selected by the team where his father was a star and he gets to carry on that legacy.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 06: Joey Porter Jr. #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after a…

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 06: Joey Porter Jr. #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after a play in the fourth quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 06, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://steelerswire.usatoday.com

Pittsburgh Steelers v Seattle Seahawks

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 31: Joey Porter Jr. #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers defends a pass…

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 31: Joey Porter Jr. #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers defends a pass intended for DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field on December 31, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://steelerswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Seattle Seahawks

Dec 31, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Markus Golden (44) and linebacker Nick Herbig…

Dec 31, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Markus Golden (44) and linebacker Nick Herbig (51) and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) celebrate after Herbig recovered a fumble against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://steelerswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Dec 23, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter, Jr. (24) hauls in a…

Dec 23, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter, Jr. (24) hauls in a practice ball before playing the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://steelerswire.usatoday.com

Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 23: Joey Porter Jr. #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates during the…

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 23: Joey Porter Jr. #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates during the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium on December 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://steelerswire.usatoday.com

Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 23: Joey Porter Jr. #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after deflecting…

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 23: Joey Porter Jr. #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after deflecting a touchdown pass intended for Tee Higgins #5 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter of a game at Acrisure Stadium on December 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://steelerswire.usatoday.com

Pittsburgh Steelers v Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 16: Joey Porter Jr. #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers attempts to block…

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 16: Joey Porter Jr. #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers attempts to block a field goal by Matt Gay #7 of the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 16, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://steelerswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Dec 3, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) carries the ball…

Dec 3, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) carries the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://steelerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: The Enquirer

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) is pulled down by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter…

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) is pulled down by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) and safety Damontae Kazee (23) in the first quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://steelerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: The Tennessean

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) and Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) get…

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) and Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) get tangled up during their game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Penn., Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://steelerswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers

Oct 29, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) against Pittsburgh Steelers…

Oct 29, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://steelerswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Nov 12, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) and cornerback Joey Porter…

Nov 12, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) talk on the field against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 23-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://steelerswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers

Nov 2, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts after a…

Nov 2, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts after a defensive stop against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://steelerswire.usatoday.com

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://steelerswire.usatoday.com

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://steelerswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams

Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) moves the…

Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) moves the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://steelerswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Oct 8, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) checks in while…

Oct 8, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) checks in while covering Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://steelerswire.usatoday.com

Buffalo Bills v Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 19: Joey Porter Jr. #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs after intercepting…

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 19: Joey Porter Jr. #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs after intercepting a pass in the second quarter during a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://steelerswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Oct 8, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) celebrates his interception…

Oct 8, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) celebrates his interception in the end zone with linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://steelerswire.usatoday.com

Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 08: Joey Porter Jr. #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after his…

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 08: Joey Porter Jr. #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after his interception during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://steelerswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Oct 8, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and safety Damontae Kazee…

Oct 8, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and safety Damontae Kazee (23) congratulate an interception in the end zone by cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://steelerswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Oct 8, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) interceopts a pass…

Oct 8, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) interceopts a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) as safety Damontae Kazee (23) stays envolved in the play during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. The turnover set-up a Steelers touchdown as they won 17-10. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://steelerswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Oct 8, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) intercepts a pass…

Oct 8, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) intercepts a pass in the end-zone intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://steelerswire.usatoday.com

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Joey Porter Jr. #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is is congratulated…

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Joey Porter Jr. #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is is congratulated by his teammates after breaking up a pass to force a turnover on downs against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://steelerswire.usatoday.com

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 24: Joey Porter Jr. #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during…

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 24: Joey Porter Jr. #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://steelerswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Preseason-Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers

Aug 19, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) and cornerback Joey Porter…

Aug 19, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) celebrate a defensive stop against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://steelerswire.usatoday.com

Buffalo Bills v Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 19: Joey Porter Jr. #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates with teammates…

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 19: Joey Porter Jr. #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates with teammates after making an interception in the second quarter during a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://steelerswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Preseason-Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers

Aug 19, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts with teammates…

Aug 19, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts with teammates after Porter intercepted a Buffalo Bills pass during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://steelerswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Preseason-Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers

Aug 19, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) is tackled after…

Aug 19, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) is tackled after intercepting a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://steelerswire.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire