Steelers CB James Pierre says he’s faster than cousin and Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

James Pierre and Lamar Jackson are first cousins. Pierre said they talk every day. When he was asked who is faster he said he is and that Jackson will admit it. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 24, 2021

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson are rivals on the field. But off the field, they remain family as they are first cousins.

Pierre spoke to the media after practice on Tuesday and when asked if he was faster than Jackson, he said that he was and said if you ask Jackson, he will admit it.

Pierre is looking to crack the starting lineup at cornerback for Pittsburgh this year. The departure of Mike Hilton and Seven Nelson leaves two spots up for grabs and after a strong finish to 2020, Pierre is putting together an excellent camp and preseason. His speed would be welcome on an already elite defense.

List