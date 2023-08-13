Steelers CB James Pierre’s role on defense still up in the air

One of the strongest performances on defense Friday night for the Pittsburgh Steelers was cornerback James Pierre. Pierre played 51 snaps which was the most of any Steelers defender and led the team with 10 total tackles.

Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin offered up his evaluation of Pierre’s performance and in the usual Steelers style, offered very little in terms of positive affirmations and instead keeps things all business.

“He plays hard. But I thought he left some plays out there that he could’ve made,” defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said. “I think he’s still in a position where he brings good value. But is he the 4th CB or the 5th CB and special teams guy? We don’t know.”

Pierre must take advantage of every defensive snap he can get as he remains caught up in a position battle. The team has Patrick Peterson, Joey Porter Jr., Levi Wallace and Chandon Sullivan as the team’s 3 primary corners and top reserve. This leaves two spots on the depth chart and Pierre isn’t alone fight for the spot.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire