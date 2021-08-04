Steelers CB DeMarkus Acy announces he tore his ACL

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
Steelers CB DeMarkus Acy announces he tore his ACL
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback DeMarkus Acy shared the tough news on Tuesday that he tore his ACL. Acy was one of a handful of promising young cornerbacks on the roster who are fighting for a spot on the Steelers final 53-man roster.

Acy played his college football at the University of Missouri and was originally an undrafted free agent of the San Francisco 49ers in 2020 before signing with Pittsburgh this offseason. We wish Acy a full and speedy recovery.

