Steelers CB Cory Trice Jr. pushing hard in OTAs

Based on multiple reports by those in attendance at Pittsburgh Steelers OTAs, rookie cornerback Cory Trice Jr. has been one of the most impressive players on defense. As noted below by Steelers beat writer Chris Adamski, Trice’s teammates have been impressed by the seventh-round pick. This is a sentiment echoed by other writers at practices as well.

The selection of Trice came as something of a surprise given the Steelers had already used the No. 32 overall pick on Joey Porter Jr. But many pundits had a third-round grade on Trice so Pittsburgh had to view him still being on the board with the 241st overall pick.

Trice is a long, athletic press-man cornerback with exceptional ball skills. His physical tools alone puts him in a position battle with James Pierre for the fifth cornerback on the 53-man roster and given his upside, we have to think the Steelers would rather keep him than risk putting him on the practice squad.

I think it's fair to say, with enough confirmation/quotes/unsolicited comments from players, that Cory Trice has been a star of Steelers OTAs

Damontae Kazee: "I knew what he could do– I saw his highlights, all of them. But he showed it today: 3 PBUs and a pick." — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) June 1, 2023

