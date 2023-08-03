Steelers CB Cory Trice Jr. already talking comeback

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie cornerback Cory Trice Jr. was off to a very strong start to his NFL career. Unfortunately, his season ended before it started when Trice suffered an injury in training camp that sent him to IR. But Trice remains confident and shared the post below on social media already calling for his comeback to be award-winning.

The Steelers selected Trice in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft. Trice started off his career with a chip on his shoulder for his draft slot and planned to have an impact as a rookie. Now Trice is focused on getting healthy and competing for a spot in 2024.

With Trice out of the mix to make the 53-man roster, there is a question about what the back end of the cornerback depth chart is going to look like.

