Steelers CB Cameron Sutton says team plan to keep coming out on the field as a group

According to Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton, the team has decided they will continue to run out as a team instead of doing individual introductions.

A gesture like this might not seem like much on the outside looking in but this is just another example of the selfless nature of this team and their singular focus. We’ve seen this team deal with so much adversity going back to last season but this group shows so much of a unified message this season putting aside personal accomplishments for the overall success of the team.

But I want to ask Steeler Nation. Are you OK with the team coming out together or would you rather see the individual starter announcements? Let us know in the comments.

