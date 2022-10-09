Steelers CB Cam Sutton and DT Larry Ogunjobi both OUT

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that two more defensive starters are out for the rest of the game against the Buffalo Bills. Cornerback Cameron Sutton who came into the game questionable with a hamstring injury is out for the rest of the game along with defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi who suffered a back injury.

Buffalo has pushed the Steelers defense around all game long and losing Sutton and Ogunjobi makes two positional units precariously weak.

#Steelers CB Cam Sutton (hamstring) is OUT for the rest of today's game. Also, DT Larry Ogunjobi (back) has been downgraded to OUT. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 9, 2022

