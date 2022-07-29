Steelers CB Cam Sutton with awesome gesture to fan at training camp

One of the most recognizeable sites at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp are the scores of fans lined up along the fence to get player autographs. The adults doing it isn’t the most desireable thing but to see the kids getting those signatures and meeting their heroes is awesome.

Cornerback Cameron Sutton changed up the whole game and made some young fans day when he had them sign his shirt after practice. Can you imagine being young Bryce, hoping to get an autograph from Sutton and then having him ask for yours as well? I honestly hope this becomes a trend and more players do this. It would be an amazing gesture and such an easy way to brighten these young NFL fans’ days.

Apparently Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton flipped the script and had a fan sign HIS shirt at training camp. Cam is a cool dude. pic.twitter.com/w1pnb6dxgL — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 29, 2022

