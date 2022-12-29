Steelers CB Ahkello Witherspoon returns to practice
On Wednesday, injured cornerback Ahekello Witherspoon returned to practice. Witherspoon remains on IR with the designation to return and his return to practice opens up his 21-day window to come back.
Witherspoon went on IR on December 3 with a hamstring injury that had kept him out of much of the season. After leading the team in interceptions in 2021, Witherspoon signed a new contract in the offseason but has only appeared in four games.
You have to assume if the Steelers have designated him to return and opened up his 21-day window with only two games left, they are confident he can get back on the field this season. Cameron Sutton has grown into a star in Witherspoon’s absence and a rotation of cornerbacks including Levi Wallace have done well filling in. Pittsburgh traded for veteran William Jackson III at the trade deadline but he has yet to play with a back injury.
List
Steelers top 7 2023 free agents to re-sign