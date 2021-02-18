The Steelers cannot work on Ben Roethlisberger’s timeline

There might be some trouble brewing in Pittsburgh. On Wendesday, Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert talked to members of the Pittsburgh media about the state of the team as of now and a huge part of that is the future of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger with the team.

Colbert definitely seemed to be focused on the team was while he did note Roethlisberger has said he wants to return for 2021 but there’s no doubt there will be roadblocks.

But in listening to Colbert’s comments, it sounds a little like Roethlisberger wants to wait and see what the Steelers are planning before making any final decisions.

What Roethlisberger is failing to recognize is there is no planning for the season or the future until his situation is settled. The team cannot plan for the 2021 season with Roethlisberger’s $41 million cap hit hanging over their heads.

This mindset makes negotiations a challenge. And frankly, the franchise has to know where Roethlisberger stands before any other players can be signed. This whole situation is going to get far uglier than it should if Roethlisberger expects the team to work on his timeline.

