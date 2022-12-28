Steelers’ Cameron Heyward named AFC defensive player of the week

Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward is getting recognition for his big game against the Raiders on Christmas Eve.

Heyward was named AFC defensive player of the week after he had three tackles for loss, two sacks and one pass defensed in Pittsburgh’s 13-10 win over Las Vegas.

This is the third time Heyward has been defensive player of the week in his career; he received he award twice in 2017.

The Steelers are clinging to slim playoff hopes, and they’re playing hard and competing with a defense that Heyward is leading.

