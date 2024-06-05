Steelers, Cam Heyward still not close on contract extension

This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward wants a new contract and has not been shy about it. Heyward has a lot on his mind, from wanting security at the late stages of his career to wanting to spend the rest of his career with the Steelers. And it is all complicated by the fact that Heyward is coming off a season where his groin hurt his performance for the entire season, while he missed half of it with the injury.

Now, after a procedure cleanup over the offseason, Heyward is fully healthy. But he had not been around the team for the first two weeks of OTAs, opting instead to make a protest about a contract extension. So, with him back in town, are they close on an extension? According to Heyward, the answer is, well, not really.

“There’s been communication, but there’s nothing to really report on that right now,” Heyward said. “I don’t think a deal gets done tomorrow; I’ll tell you that. But you know, there’s been communication, and we’ll see where it takes us.”

