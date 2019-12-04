Steelers C Pouncey returns from two-game suspension

Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was removed from the exempt/commissioner's permission list and is back on the team's 53-man roster, the team's spokesman Burt Lauten announced Wednesday morning.

Pouncey is scheduled to practice today ahead of the Steelers matchup at Arizona this Sunday.

The nine-year veteran was suspended two games for his part in an incident that occurred at the end of the Steelers' loss at the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 14. Pouncey missed Pittsburgh's two subsequent wins over the Cincinnati Bengals and last Sunday's rematch with the Browns.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Pouncey addressed the discipline handed down by the NFL for his actions, according to Jacob Klinger of PennLive.com:

"Everyone had to pay their fines, everyone had to do their due diligence," Pouncey said. "But the money was worth it, trust me. ... The NFL had to make a statement and rightfully so. At the end of the day, the fight didn't look good, but the fight was worth it."

In a corresponding move, Pittsburgh released center Patrick Morris. Morris was signed from the practice squad when Pouncey was suspended.

--Field Level Media