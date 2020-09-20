Steelers C Maurkice Pouncey wears name of slain police office on helmet

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey is wearing the name of Eric Kelly, one of the police officers killed in the 2009 Stanton Heights shooting, on the back of his helmet. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) September 20, 2020





Earlier in the week, Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey said he would be deciding what name he would be putting on his helmet from now one. Last week he wore the name Antwon Rose Jr. on the back but after researching the situation fully realized it would be better to make that decision for himself.

According to Steelers beat writer Joe Rutter, this week Pouncey has opted for the name Eric Kelly. According to Rutter, Kelly was a police officer killed in the 2009 Stanton Heights shooting. We have not heard if any other players have chosen to change their helmets as well.

