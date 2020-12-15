Steelers C Maurkice Pouncey fires back after being called soft by NFL analyst

Last night on ESPN Booger McFarland called the #Steelers offensive line “soft.” Maurkice Pouncey didn’t like that, I guess. pic.twitter.com/vFDcBrwssE — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) December 15, 2020

I’m sure the Pittsburgh Steelers are tired of hearing about how bad they are. Despite sitting at 11-2, the Steelers are getting no respect from NFL media. During the team’s 11-game winning streak most of these talking heads were just waiting for the dominos to fall so they could gloat about how they always knew it.

ESPN NFL analyst Booger McFarland was on Monday NFL Countdown and when the topic of the Steelers offensive line struggles came up, McFarland called them soft. This was something Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey took offense to and called McFarland out for losing his spot on the Monday Night Football team.

List