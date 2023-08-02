Steelers C Mason Cole says no fantasy football for him

NFL players are people too and plenty of them love to play fantasy football. Players partaking in fantasy football is something of a gray area in terms of the rules and any player who wants to be a part of a league has to be mindful so as not to violate the league’s policy on gambling.

Pittsburgh Steelers center Mason Cole plays it safe and says he does not play, even for fun. Cole said he gets plenty of friends and family asking for advice but he shuts them all done.

Cole is set to be the Steelers starting center for a second straight season. Cole started all 17 games last season after coming to Pittsburgh from the Minnesota Vikings.

Mason Cole says he doesn't play fantasy football, even for fun. Of course, he does get pestered regularly by friends/family looking for insight. His response? "I don't tell them (deleted)." — Will Graves (@WillGravesAP) August 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire