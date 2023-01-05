Steelers C Mason Cole receives ‘The Chief’ Award
Every year the local Pittsburgh media select one member of the Pittsburgh Steelers to receive The Chief Award. This year’s recipient is Steelers starting center Mason Cole.
The award is named after team founder Art Rooney Sr. and is given to the Steelers player who the media agrees has the greatest sense of cooperation with the media.
Here are the last 10 winners.
2013 – Ike Taylor
2014 – Cameron Heyward
2015 – Ramon Foster
2016 – Arthur Moats
2017 – David DeCastro
2018 – Joe Haden
2019 – Cameron Heyward
2020 – Ben Roethlisberger
2021 – Cameron Heyward
2022 – Mason Cole
Cole joined the Steelers this offseason as one of the team’s biggest free-agent signings. As far as a player, Cole has shown steady improvement and is developing into a leader on the field.
As far as working with the media, Cole is outspoken, honest and always open to talking. Oftentimes, his responses were absolutely refreshing in a day and age when guys’ answers feel so rehearsed.
Mason Cole met with the media to receive the ‘The Chief’ Award, talked about the culture of the organization, and more. pic.twitter.com/W989qZTk52
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 4, 2023
