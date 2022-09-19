Steelers C Mason Cole on offensive struggles: ‘We have no identity’

Over the first two games of the regular season, the Pittsburgh Steelers offense hasn’t been great. This has led to lots of finger pointing but Steelers center Mason Cole might have gotten it exactly right.

On Monday, Cole spoke to the media on Monday, just a day after the Steelers fell 17-14 to the New England Patriots at home and said the offense has no identity.

“Part of our issue on offense is we have no identity,” Cole said. “We need to search for an identity.”

An offense without an identity after two games after having all of traning camp the preseason to work on it is a fault of the coaching staff. There is no excuse for a team with a rebuilt offensive line, athletic quarterback and athletic group of pass catchers to not know what they want to do on offense and be able to do it.

Let us know in the comments what you thought of what Cole said and what do you believe the identity of the Steelers offense should be.

