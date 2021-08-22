Steelers bully Lions in preseason game in front of Heinz Field crowd

There was no denying the energy in Heinz Field on Saturday night was different. After a 2020 season that had no preseason or fans at Heinz Field, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally got to take the field for a home game with fans in attendance. Pittsburgh channeled that energy from 46,000 members of Steeler Nation and turned it into a _____ win.

The Steelers offense was dominant in the first half. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger got on the field for the first time in the preseason and shredded up the Lions defense. Roethlisberger looked like he jumped into a time machine and was the athletic, big-armed signal-caller we all know and love.

Roethlisberger played a handful of drives but made the most of them. Big Ben finished 8-for-10 for 137 yards and two passing touchdowns to rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth. The longest pass play was a 46-yard catch and run by rookie running back Najee Harris.

Defensively, the Steelers starters put the clamps on the Detroit offense. Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith had another strong showing and likely cemented his starting spot ahead of Melvin Ingram.

Pittsburgh will wrap up the preseason next week with a road showdown with the Carolina Panthers.

List