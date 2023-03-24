Steelers, Bud Dupree set for free-agent visit

In what comes as no surprise, there might be a reunion in the works with former Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree and his other old team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers are set to host Dupree for a visit, although the exact date was not revealed.

Dupree made a name for himself in Pittsburgh, notching 39.5 sacks over six seasons with the Steelers, including a career-best 11.5 in 2019. Dupree’s last season in Pittsburgh in 2020 ended early after he tore his ACL.

Despite that, now-former Titans general manager Jon Robinson gave Dupree a top-of-the-market deal that the veteran failed to live up to. The 30-year-old tallied just seven sacks over 22 games and missed a total of 12 contests (and exited multiple others early) because of knee, abdominal and hip injuries.

Potential reunion: #Steelers are bringing free-agent pass rusher Bud Dupree in for a visit, per sources. Dupree recorded 39.5 sacks over six seasons with Pittsburgh. He ended last season on IR with Titans but is now healthy. pic.twitter.com/y8p4LCQF6H — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 24, 2023

The Kentucky product also ran into off-the-field issues while with the Titans after an arrest stemming from an incident at a Nashville Walgreens. The edge rusher ended up pleading guilty and receiving a suspended sentence.

Dupree was no doubt a difference-maker for Tennessee when he was on the field, but the best ability is availability and that was his biggest weakness.

Ultimately, the Titans decided he wasn’t worth the substantial cap hit and they ended up eating $10.85 million in dead cap while also pulling in a savings of $9.35 million.

