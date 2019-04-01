Steelers, Browns have projected win totals of nine each

Vegas has spoken regarding the over-under projected win totals for the various NFL teams. In the AFC North, where the Browns are regarded as a slight favorite to win it all, the Browns and the Steelers have equal win totals of nine each.

Just behind the long-term ruler of the north and the new kids on the block are the Ravens, at 8.5. The Bengals are straggling, with six.

The Browns have become the darlings of the media, fueled by the trade that brought receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland. But the Steelers continue to be highly talented and accomplished; from the rampant criticism of the organization, the coaching staff, and key players like Ben Roethlisberger to the potentially premature praise of the Browns, who haven’t been to the playoffs since 2002, the Steelers will be highly motivated in 2019.

Between the Browns and the Steelers, I’d lean toward Pittsburgh at this point. Based on the how the schedules are constructed and the always-unpredictable dynamic of injuries, I may lean even more heavily toward the Steelers later.