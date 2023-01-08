Steelers and Browns meet at midfield for pregame prayer

In a show of solidarity, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns met at midfield prior to the start of Sunday’s game for a prayer in honor of Damar Hamlin. Hamlin is the Buffalo Bills defensive back to suffered cardiac arrest on the field in a game last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The NFL world has come together in a way I’ve not seen since 9/11 to support and uplift Hamlin as he continues to recover from a horrific injury. Hamlin was hit while making a tackle last week against the Cincinnati Bengals and after standing up briefly went back down on the field. If not for the effort of the trainers and EMTs, Hamlin might not have survived. His injury has served as a strong reminder that there are things bigger than football.

Hamlin remains in ICU but has had an opportunity to Facetime with his teammates and is even back on Twitter.

Steelers and Browns players come together in prayer. #LoveForDamar pic.twitter.com/92OcsVrPTv — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) January 8, 2023

