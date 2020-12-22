Steelers-Browns could play back-to-back games

Yes, the Week 17 game between the Steelers and Browns could determine the AFC North championship. It also could be the appetizer to a far more meaningful main course.

If the Steelers and Browns enter Week 17 at 11-4, the winner of their game in Cleveland will win the AFC North. Depending on the various other permutations in the AFC, the Steelers and Browns could square off in the wild-card round, too.

If Cleveland wins, it would potentially happen in Cleveland. If Pittsburgh wins, it would potentially happen in Pittsburgh.

The permutations will become more clear after Week 15. And even if the Steelers beat the Colts and clinch the division on Sunday, there’s still a chance that, when the dust settles on the regular season, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the Cleveland Browns in the opening round of the playoffs.

Just like the Steelers did in 2002, the last time the Browns played in the postseason. The only time the current iteration of the Browns ever played in the postseason, with the Steelers winning the game, 36-33.

There’s also a way the Steelers can definitely avoid a Cleveland rematch: Beating the Browns in Week 17 could keep Cleveland out of the playoffs, even if they finish 11-5. That would open the door for the Ravens to qualify for the postseason, and that actually could be worse for the Steelers.

