Steelers fans are ready to pay fine for Maurkice Pouncey, who says he doesn't care if he's suspended

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will receive the harshest consequences for Thursday night’s game-ending brawl, but he’s not the only one who will face punishment as the NFL sorts out the stunning final moments of a heated game.

After Garrett ripped off Mason Rudolph’s helmet and started hitting him in the head with it, Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey rushed in to protect his quarterback. He threw punches as Garrett was taken to the ground and continued to kick him as he was pinned on the ground. The seven-time Pro Bowler was given a personal foul while Garrett and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi were ejected.

Pouncey told reporters after the game he “blacked out” and doesn’t remember what he did. When asked if he’ll get a suspension, he said “At this point, who cares? My man got hit in the head with a helmet."

“It’s bigger than football. It’s protection.” -Maurkice Pouncey pic.twitter.com/4gC00vblfP — Jacob Klinger (@Jacob_Klinger_) November 15, 2019

“I’ll accept whatever penalty it is. I don’t care. I was in protection mode,” Pouncey said.

Pouncey, ‘a hero’, protected his QB

It’s all but guaranteed Pouncey will be fined for his actions since hitting with a closed fist triggers it automatically. If he will be suspended is a little murkier and the NFL discipline team will have to deconstruct what happened in Cleveland.

The nine-year veteran was applauded by some on Twitter for protecting his player, a move Deion Sanders said would make him a hero in the locker room.

Just so yall know that inside a @nfl locker room @MaurkicePouncey is a hero. He protected his QB and he was willing to risk it all for his teammate. Ain't many dogs like that left in the game. He should be fined but no Suspension for Pouncey. That's a REAL TEAMMATE! @nflnetwork — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) November 15, 2019

Lardarius Webb, the former Baltimore Ravens defensive back, said he’d do similarly for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

F Dat! @MaurkicePouncey you gotta do what you gotta do. If they hit Lamar with a helmet I swear it would be a riot at that exact moment. — Lardarius Webb (@LWebb21) November 15, 2019

Yeaaaah pounce. Straight up don’t touch my QB let alone disrespect him like that. #MyBrothersKeeper @MaurkicePouncey https://t.co/CEhWCSGvYk — Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) November 15, 2019

Pittsburgh writers are also calling for a more lenient punishment than suspension for Pouncey given the situation.

Fans plan to pay Pouncey’s fine

Rudolph suffered a concussion earlier this season on a nasty hit that left him unconscious against the Baltimore Ravens. And three Steelers left Thursday night’s game due to concussions, including receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson. Browns safety Damarious Randall was ejected for his hit on Johnson.

Pouncey was ready to prevent any more damage and protect his second-string QB at any cost. That’s old-school teammate football and Steelers fans, a tough group themselves, are ready to thank him for it.

Yo @MaurkicePouncey . Let us know the fine amount and we will fire up that gofundme. — SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) November 15, 2019

The group started a gofundme in the early hours of Friday morning on the east coast and a few fans donated before the work day started. One called Pouncey a Pittsburgh legend for his actions.

Nothing happens in a vacuum. There will be consequences for Pouncey’s actions. He’s well aware of that, as are Steelers fans. But when a player — especially a center — sees his own quarterback getting bashed in the head with his own helmet, what else is he to do but protect his teammate? The entire incident was over the line and it creates a continuous wild sequence of events until its under control.

The Steelers and Browns meet again in 16 days. In Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey (53) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive guard David DeCastro (66) take down Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

