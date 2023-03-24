Steelers bringing in LB Bud Dupree for a visit

The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting the band back together. Maybe. According to ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler the Steelers brought outside linebacker Bud Dupree in for a visit.

Dupree played his first six seasons in the NFL with Pittsburgh and saw his greatest success. After signing with the Tennessee Titans Dupree was never able to recreate that level of success, in part because he dealt with some injuries.

A return to Pittsburgh would be perfect for both sides. The Steelers need a third edge rusher and playing for the Steelers again would give Dupree a chance to get back on track in a system he’s already seen great success in.

Let us know if you want to see the Steelers sign Dupree and bring him back to Pittsburgh.

Potential reunion: #Steelers are bringing free-agent pass rusher Bud Dupree in for a visit, per sources. Dupree recorded 39.5 sacks over six seasons with Pittsburgh. He ended last season on IR with Titans but is now healthy. pic.twitter.com/y8p4LCQF6H — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 24, 2023

More Steelers Wire News!

