The Steelers cut veteran punter Dustin Colquitt on Friday. The move came days after coach Mike Tomlin said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN, that the team’s “punting is not up to snuff.”

They worked out Jordan Berry on Monday, and Berry will return to the Steelers in time to punt Sunday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Colquitt replaced Berry before the season but averaged only 43.1 yards per punt, ranking 27th in the NFL, with a net of 37.2, ranking 30th.

Berry averaged 45.5 yards per punt last season with a net of 40.9. It was his fifth season as the team’s punter.

Steelers bringing back punter Jordan Berry to replace Dustin Colquitt originally appeared on Pro Football Talk