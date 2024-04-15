Steelers bring on Washington OL Troy Fautanu for pre-draft visit

According to ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler and confirmed by the player himself, former Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu is in Pittsburgh for a visit with the Steelers ahead of the 2024 NFL draft.

The Steelers are in the market for one and possibly two starting offensive linemen in this upcoming draft. The team needs a center in the worst way after releasing Mason Cole and many pundits believe Fautanu’s NFL future is kicked inside at either guard or center despite never playing center and only playing a small portion of his college snaps and guard.

Fuatanu checks in at 6-foot-4 and 317 pounds but moves like a man much lighter. His specialty is in pass protection where his heavy hands and agile feel make him nearly impossible to get past. Suppose there’s a downside to Fautanu for the Steelers. In that case, it’s the fact he’s completely unproven at center so if they did draft him, he might not automatically make the switch and his run blocking is not on par with his pass protection which future muddies how he would fit with Pittsburgh at center.

