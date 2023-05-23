Steelers bring in veteran DE for workout

According to NFL writer Jordan Schultz, the Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing in veteran defensive end Markus Golden for a workout on Tuesday.

Golden is heading into his 10th NFL season after being a second-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2018 NFL draft. Golden has topped 10 sacks three different times in his career. Most recently in 2021 when he had 11.0 sacks for the Cardinals in addition to four forced fumbles.

The Steelers are very thin at outside linebacker beyond T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Golden would be a perfect rotational player if he is willing to assume a reduced role and not pull a Melvin Ingram on the team.

Currently the Steelers have Quincy Roche and Nick Herbig as the primary backups. Herbig is a mid-round rookie who might be a little undersized and Roche is a former late-round pick who is almost completely unproven in the NFL. Golden’s presence should help improve a pass rush that struggled last season.

