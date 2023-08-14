Steelers bring in multiple free agents for workouts

According to the league transactions report, the Pittsburgh Steelers were very busy on an off day for the players. The team brought in multiple free agents including linebacker Forrest Rhyne who the team did sign.

The team also brought in cornerback Olaijah Griffin, linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams, linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin and linebacker Davion Taylor.

It seems unlikely the Steelers will sign Griffin as the team has already signed Revelle Clarke. And with Rhyne already signed, those other linebackers are probably out of the mix as well. The Steelers seem to be on a quest to add in more bodies for training camp that don’t cost the team very much but don’t have a realistic shot to make the team.

