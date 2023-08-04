Steelers bring in multiple defensive backs for tryouts

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to shuffle its training-camp roster. On Thursday, the Steelers worked out four different defensive backs including two cornerbacks and two safeties.

First up we have former XFL safety Ben DeLuca. DeLuca was on the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad in 2021 and the XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks last season. DeLuca played his college football at Charlotte.

The Steelers also worked out former Notre Dame safety Jalen Elliott. Elliott came into the NFL in 2020 as an undrafted free agent and has been on the Detroit Lions, New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders.

The Steelers also worked out former Penn State cornerback John Reid. The Houston Texans drafted Reid in the fourth round and has been on five different NFL rosters. He has four career starts.

The Steelers also worked out former Cardinals cornerback Jace Whittaker. Whittaker has four career starts and spent all three of his NFL seasons with the Cardinals.

