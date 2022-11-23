Steelers bring in a mix of free agents for workouts and visits

Curt Popejoy

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers hosted a handful of free agents for either visits for workouts. The Steelers are currently 3-7 and are desperately searching for answers while trying to manage a roster dealing with some injuries. Here is a full list of the players brought in this week.

OT Liam Ryan

G Danny Isadora

CB Chris Wilcox

CB Chris Westry

LB Emeke Egbule

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire

